Pinterest may be your gateway to building your own RV (or fixing the one you have)

When you need to figure out how to do something with your RV, buy something you think you can’t live without, or just want to research something online … where do you go?

If you’re like most (especially you fellows out there), you head straight for a Google search or go to YouTube to search for answers. But there’s another option … Pinterest.

I bring up Pinterest because I’ve seen a lot of discussion of late on RVtravel.com and other sites about folks disgusted with the build quality of their RVs. Many RVers are ready to take control of the situation and build their own unit. But where do you start? The answer might well lie in the same place your mom goes for knitting patterns and Instant Pot recipes.

Pinterest, founded in 2010, now has 478 million active monthly users who have saved a total of 240 billion Pinterest “pins” on more than five billion separate Pinterest “boards”. There’s a lot of useful information in those billions of boards, including all the info you need to build your own RV from scratch, or at least remodel what you want to fix among those RV quality issues.

It helps if you have a Pinterest account, but it isn’t required for you to take advantage of all the information the site offers.

Getting started

The advantage of having your very own free Pinterest account is that you can build and maintain your own collection of topic “boards” that cover your interests.

If you are really ready to tackle building your own RV (or fixing what’s wrong with the RV you have), here are a few Pinterest boards to check out. If you have an account and like what you see on a particular board, you can “pin it” by clicking the heart to your Pinterest home feed for future reference.

For starters, search for:

Build your own RV campers

RV remodel

DIY camper trailer

RV maintenance

RV camping

Need some inspiration? Check out these Pinterest project links:

Beginner Vintage Trailer Remodel – Hallstrom Home

Build your own RV – Millard’s Cabin

7×14 Cargo Trailer Camper Conversion Finished

Build a Teardrop Camper (Free DIY Plans)

You’ll be floored by the variety of what you find. And the more you search, the more you’ll discover. The best part is most of the information comes straight from folks like you who have learned the best methods and techniques through trial and error. Most of the mistakes have already been made on any project you want to tackle.

So, are you ready to build your own RV, or fix the one you have? Get ready. Get set. Pinterest!

