The National Park Service says pipeline work will cause some closures at Grand Canyon. The Service is rebuilding the transcanyon waterline, and the project will mean closures both in the canyon itself, and at the South Rim. Most of the closures will affect hikers and some mule rides on the park’s trail system. We’ll give you both the closures, and more information on the pipeline project itself.

New closures announced by the Service include:

Rim Trail in front of Bright Angel Lodge (a detour will go around the Lodge): November 16, 2023, through April 4, 2024

Tonto Trail east of Horn Creek to the South Kaibab Trail junction near the Tip Off area: December 1, 2023, through April 14, 2024

Other closures were announced earlier, and remain the same

Plateau Point Trail from the Tonto Trail junction to Plateau Point: October 12, 2023, through March 14, 2025

Bright Angel Trail approximately 1/2 mile from the Trailhead to Silver Bridge, including Havasupai Gardens Campground: December 1, 2023, through April 14, 2024

Bright Angel Trail from Havasupai Gardens to Silver Bridge: December 2, 2024, through March 14, 2025

Bright Angel Campground: December 19, 2024, through May 9, 2025

Silver Bridge: September 15 through December 31, 2025

Construction reminders

Visitors will be able to use an upper portion of the Bright Angel Trail from the Trailhead to nearly a half-mile down the trail during the December 1, 2023, through April 14, 2024 closure period. The South Kaibab Trail will remain open for all hikers during Bright Angel Trail closures. Due to some of the Bright Angel Trail closures, mule rides will be suspended December 1, 2023, through April 14, 2024.

No one will be allowed to pass through closure areas under any circumstances. The Service emphasizes the importance of always staying on designated trails. Visitors should not attempt to go over or around a closure. Trail users should pay attention to directions from park rangers, volunteers, construction flaggers, and signs placed along the trail.

Construction areas and schedules are subject to change. If you’re planning a visit, be sure to check the park’s website for the current status. Intermittent trail delays of up to 30 minutes near construction areas may occur as needed throughout the project.

Pipeline work will cause some closures at Grand Canyon—Why the need?

Why the huge project? The pipeline is past its expected useful life. Evidence is seen in frequent failures, and it requires expensive and continuous inner canyon maintenance work to repair leaks. More than 85 major breaks have happened since 2010, disrupting water delivery. Repairing just a single, isolated break can cost more than $25,000.

The Transcanyon Waterline project is estimated to cost $208 million. It involves related upgrades to the water delivery system within the inner canyon and South Rim. But the Service says the investment will ensure the park is able to meet water supply needs for the next 50 plus years. It means supporting 6 million annual visitors and approximately 2,500 year-round residents.

The original pipeline was built in the 1960s. It’s a 12½-mile waterline that gives potable water for all facilities on the South Rim and inner canyon facilities within the park. The project will move the water intake for the system from Roaring Springs to Bright Angel Creek near Phantom Ranch. That move will greatly reduce the length of the pipeline and eliminate a portion of the current waterline north of Phantom Ranch that experiences the most frequent failures. The water intake at Roaring Springs will continue to provide water to the North Rim.

More information about the construction closures and the Transcanyon Waterline project are available on the Transcanyon Waterline project webpage.

