Plan now to attend the World’s Longest Yard Sale

If you love shopping for bargains or have some things to sell, you need to plan now to participate in the World’s Longest Yard Sale. My husband and I just happened upon this amazing venture when traveling through Tennessee.

What is it?

The 127 Yard Sale, also known as the World’s Longest Yard Sale, is an annual event that takes place through six different (and genuinely beautiful) states: Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama. The majority of the route follows Highway 127 from Addison, Michigan, in the north to Cloudland, Georgia, in the south. From there the route continues into Alabama via a series of highways, and comes to an end in Gadsden, Alabama. This massive yard sale stretches a distance of approximately 690 miles, with this year’s event scheduled for August 3-6, 2023.

All along the sale route, individuals, families, and communities set up booths and tables in their front yards, parking lots, and other designated areas to sell various items like antiques, furniture, clothing, electronics, collectibles, and much more.

History

The 127 Yard Sale began in 1987 as a way to promote tourism and boost local economies in the rural areas along Highway 127. Since its beginning, the sale has grown into a major event that attracts thousands of visitors and vendors from all over the country. In fact, this massive yard sale has received international attention and proudly boasts “The World’s Longest Yard Sale” name!

What to expect

The 127 Yard Sale is a popular place for bargain hunters, collectors, and people who simply enjoy the thrill of finding unique items. You’ll experience a wide range of items for purchase along with a diverse crowd of visitors, including locals, tourists, and professional antique dealers.

There’s more!

In addition to the shopping, the yard sale provides an opportunity to explore the wonderfully scenic rural areas along Highway 127 and discover the unique culture and heritage of the communities involved. Many vendors offer local food and live entertainment, as well.

First steps

Visit the World’s Longest Yard Sale official website. From there, you can find answers to all of your questions and sign up at Create Your Account | 127 Yard Sale to receive updates, participate in contests, and much more.

Have you ever attended The World’s Longest Yard Sale? Tell us about your experience in the comments below.

##RVT1106