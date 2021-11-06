This travel agent will plan your RV trips – You’re going to love this

It was one of those “Why didn’t I think of that!” moments. I came across a post online about a guy who “loves planning RV trips.” From planning the route to reserving the RV sites to suggesting fun things to see and do all along the way, Doug Setzer just might be your guy! Like a travel agent for other types of travel experiences, Doug specializes in planning trips for RVers.

A little background

Doug and his wife began their camping life just ten years ago in a pop-up camper. Doug soon discovered that he could work remotely as a programmer, so the couple traveled, worked, and camped. When babies entered the Setzer family, more space was required. So, the family traded in their pop-up for a 42-foot fifth wheel. They began what would turn out to be five years of living full-time on the road.

Doug is a self-described book learner and likes helping people. When family members asked for his advice about various aspects of RVing, Doug happily responded, of course. Later he posted these responses as articles on the website he named, “Learn to RV.” Since then, Doug has helped countless RVers, many new to the RV lifestyle.

Programmer turned travel agent?

No, Doug hasn’t given up his day job. But things may be changing. A reader on his website recently posted about her frustration in planning a trip to Florida. Doug offered to help. He directed his reader to popular travel planning sites like RV Parky, Roadtrippers, and RV Trip Wizard. Each service has its own little quirks and aggravations, and once again, Doug’s reader petitioned him for help. So, Doug set about arranging the reader’s trip. He plotted the travel route, included interesting sites to see along the way, and put every detail into a travel map, calendar, and spreadsheet format (listing pertinent information).

A new service?

After noting the rave review posted online, many other RVers contacted Doug about arranging their upcoming trips, too! Will this grow into a personalized travel agent business? Time will tell. Should you consider hiring Doug to help plan your next trip? Yes, and here are his reasons (in his own words):

Less stress. Leave your planning to me and relax knowing I’ve got you covered. No more hours on the phone trying to secure reservations or late nights spent planning a route.

Leave your planning to me and relax knowing I’ve got you covered. No more hours on the phone trying to secure reservations or late nights spent planning a route. Claim your time back. We all know how valuable time is, especially when you’re in a busy season of life. By hiring an RV trip planner, you take back the time you would have spent planning, so you can spend time on the things that are most important to you.

We all know how valuable time is, especially when you’re in a busy season of life. By hiring an RV trip planner, you take back the time you would have spent planning, so you can spend time on the things that are most important to you. More fun. As someone who has seen the country, I have firsthand experience discovering some of the most magical and exciting places. I can help you weave some of these gems into your travels, making your adventures even more amazing.

Doug’s prices are incredibly affordable, starting at just $50 for six nights or fewer.

Where can you find out more? Right here.

