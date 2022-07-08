These easy-care plants will help purify the air in your RV

Certain pollutants may be released inside your RV. If you have the room, you can minimize the presence of these with a good air purifier; but if you don’t have the room, there’s another pleasing method to help minimize toxic pollutants in your RV: indoor plants. You need several varieties for maximum impact, but a few can do good as well.

Pollutants inside your RV

Pollutants come from glues, pressed board, and black tank chemicals. Depending on the number of chemicals used in the construction of your particular RV model, these can cause detrimental health effects. Manufacturers mention these in their product literature.

For example, Chapter 3 of the 2022 Keystone Owner’s Manual states the following: Decreasing the flow of air by sealing the RV may increase the presence and concentration of indoor air pollutants, such as mold, household chemicals, and formaldehyde.

According to a study by NASA, indoor plants can reduce indoor air pollution. Here are three that not only bring nature inside and add a bit of beauty to your living space, but clean the air of one or more of the following: CO2, benzene, formaldehyde, xylene, trichloroethylene, and toluene.

All are hardy, low-maintenance plants that do well indoors. They all expect the same care: indirect light, never direct sunlight; water only when the top one to two inches of soil becomes dry; feed with a diluted balanced fertilizer monthly during spring and summer. A good potting mixture for all is an even ratio of potting soil, peat moss, pearlite, and compost.

Plants that purify the air in your RV

Snake Plant (Sansevieria trifasciata)

This is a hardy houseplant (aka mother-in-law’s tongue) with stiff, sword-like leaves. Typically 6-14 inches tall some can get 3-8 feet, so be sure to know what you are getting. Most have green-banded leaves that feature a yellow border. These can remove pollutants such as formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, and benzene.

Spider Plant (Chlorophytum comosum)

The 12- to 18-inch-long rosettes come in green or variegated green and white. Mature plants regularly send out long stems with tiny plantlets, called spiderettes, that hang from the mother plant like spiders on a web. Spiderettes can be snipped off to create new potted plants. These plants remove formaldehyde, carbon monoxide, and common pollutants like benzene and xylene.

Winterbourn Philodendron (Thaumatophyllum Xanadu)

Winterbourn is an Australian cultivar, although the plant is a native species of Brazil. Philodendron xanadu is the older name, but still called that at some nurseries. With deeply divided, drooping, dark green leaves it grows up to 18 inches high and 8 to 12 inches wide. Philodendrons are good at removing formaldehyde, as well.

Other plants that purify the air

The website Gardening Know How lists many other plants that can clean the air. The three above mentioned fit the small spaces of an RV. I feel certain that a few plants can make a difference in purifying the indoor air, not to mention adding the eye appeal of green foliage. For a great reference on indoor plants and their care, visit the Clemson University Home & Garden Information Center.

