Pleasure-Way recalls some motorhomes for possible gasoline leak

Pleasure-Way Industries, Ltd. (Pleasure-Way) is recalling certain 2021-2023 On Tour and Lexor motorhomes equipped with certain Cummins Onan QG 2800i, and Onan QG 2800i EVAP generator sets. The fuel hose between the inline fuel filter and the injection pump module (IPM) may have inadequate clamp force, which could possibly result in a gasoline leak.

A gas leak in the presence of an ignition source increases the risk of a fire which could lead to injury or death in the RV or nearby. As many as 514 recreational vehicles may be affected by this July 17, 2023 recall.

Dealers will inspect and replace the fuel hose and clamps, as necessary, free of charge to the owner. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 28, 2023. Owners may contact Pleasure Way customer service at 1-800-364-0189.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

