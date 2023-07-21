Friday, July 21, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
NewsRV Recalls

Pleasure-Way recalls some motorhomes for possible gasoline leak

By RV Travel
0

Pleasure-Way Industries, Ltd. (Pleasure-Way) is recalling certain 2021-2023 On Tour and Lexor motorhomes equipped with certain Cummins Onan QG 2800i, and Onan QG 2800i EVAP generator sets. The fuel hose between the inline fuel filter and the injection pump module (IPM) may have inadequate clamp force, which could possibly result in a gasoline leak.

A gas leak in the presence of an ignition source increases the risk of a fire which could lead to injury or death in the RV or nearby. As many as 514 recreational vehicles may be affected by this July 17, 2023 recall.

Remedy
Dealers will inspect and replace the fuel hose and clamps, as necessary, free of charge to the owner. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 28, 2023. Owners may contact Pleasure Way customer service at 1-800-364-0189.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

##RVT1114b

Previous article
‘Campground rates are so high we put our RV into storage.’ More RVers throw in the towel

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE