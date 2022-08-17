Pleasure Way RVs recalled for overloaded circuit board fire risk

Pleasure Way Industries, Ltd. (Pleasure Way) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Plateau FL, Rekon, Ontour 2.2, Ontour 2.0, Ascent and Tofino motorhomes. The DCF 4 circuit board is labeled for 30 amps, while the pins for the fuse holder are only rated for 20 amps, which can overload the motorhome’s circuit board and cause the fuse or wiring to overheat or melt.

Overheating or melting of wiring increases the risk of a fire which can lead to injury. As many as 1,237 motorhomes may be affected by this recall, which was issued August 10, 2022.

Remedy

Dealers will relabel the DCF 4 circuit board, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 29, 2022. Owners may contact Pleasure Way’s customer service at 1-800-364-0189.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

