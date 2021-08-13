RVtravel.com podcast #20, August 13, 2021

Host Scott Linden is back with another dose of RV news, information and entertainment. Listen to the podcast below.

August 13, 2021 edition

Program lineup: #20

Hot news … RV Odd Couple talks buying a campground and averting a divorce … Colorado governor says “Welcome, RVers”

Episode 20: RV Radio on the Internet! From embarrassment to “welcome,” hot news to cool places, all this week on the RVTravel.com podcast hosted by Scott Linden. Here’s the lineup, with time codes so you can skip to whatever you want!

See full description of the podcast below.

This week’s show

[2:30] News and information on another Camping World acquisition, RV Masterclass changing hands, new Forest River Class B, and Canada says welcome … maybe.

[6:45] John and Mercedes, the RV Odd Couple spills the beans on their recent campground purchase, the trials and tribulations of finding a “home base” for themselves and their “RV Odd Squad” followers and, eventually, all of us. They also share the personal crisis that was alleviated by chucking it all and going full-time.

They take us behind the scenes on how – and why – and what – they do in their popular YouTube videos. Their pick on everyone’s bucket-list destination, and then a peek into those most embarrassing moments most of us have had – and they’re willing to talk about!

[37:15] Then, Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado rolls out the welcome mat for RV travelers … from lower parks-pass fees for residents, to new spaces, and new parks.

[49:35] A recall for 1,800 Wayfarer owners – we have the model years and the dangers you face.

→ LISTEN TO PREVIOUS PODCASTS

