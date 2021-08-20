RVtravel.com podcast #21, August 20, 2021

Episode: #21

Drive (virtually) through campgrounds just like with Google Maps street view!

See a site you love? Reserve it right on the spot if it’s available!

Learn about a better way to book campsites by “seeing” them in 360-degees first. PLUS: using your phone to guide you to RV adventures … they’re all on this week’s RVTravel.com podcast hosted by Scott Linden.

See full description of the podcast below.

Here’s the lineup:

[1:30] News: Why book now for fall travel destinations? Dealer chain gobbled up – does it affect you and your rig?

[4:06] Mark Koep, founder of CampgroundViews.com, shows us how a new technology helps us virtually “drive through” a campground on video, inspecting each site just like you were standing there, then booking it right on the spot.

[16:10] Recall notice! Find out if your rig is affected and might go up in flames … before the warning letters go out.

[16:50] The RV Geeks on Tour, Jim and Chris Guld, walk us through some of the apps that make driving and route finding easier for RVers. Hint: you need more than one.

[27:36] A fun bit of news on a new way to show everyone where you’ve been in your RV.

