RVtravel.com podcast #4, April 25, 2021

Host Scott Linden is back with another dose of RV news, information and entertainment. Listen to it on the official RV Travel Podcast page, where you can learn what’s up this week or listen to previous programs.

Let’s talk: about your feelings on those bright lights at campgrounds … on other people’s RVs! Tire expert Roger Marble tells us which tire gauge to buy, how to extend the life of your tires, what you should always do before you head out of the driveway, where to look on your RV for all the tire information you need, why RV tire pressure is higher than cars and pickups. And why your tires are the red-headed stepchild of the RV industry.

In our poll, you voice your opinions on whether or not RVers are friendlier than everybody else.

This podcast is sponsored by SoftStart RV. This game-changing device enables an RV air conditioner to run in low power situation that were never possible before. Run on household current or with a small generator. Learn more or order at a special discount rate.

We get a VIP factory tour of the new Cruiser “Hitch” lightweight, off-grid trailer.

And do you need better connectivity? For gaming, streaming movies, talking with family, or remote work, Eric Johnson of TechnoRV.com helps us with advice, gear suggestions and ideas to ensure the best cellphone signal possible … even if you don’t want to buy anything, he’s got a tip or two. And if you want to boost your signal, literally, he’s got practical ideas on what to buy and how to connect it – no drilling required!

