RVtravel.com podcast #7

In Episode 7, host Scott Linden gathers three of the biggest names in the RV industry from RVBusiness.com: Sherman Goldenberg, Rick Kessler and Gregg Fore offer insights into manufacturers’ thinking and how it affects us. They provide advice for RV travelers from their unique perspective on everything from campsite availability to new models and technology – some still on the drawing board.

Patrick and Patty McCormick of YouTube sensation “Travels with Delaney” give us their top five picks for awesome RV accessories, plus advice on traveling with pets including a narrowly-averted horror story with a 10-week-old puppy.

And you won’t have to wait until June to tour the new and innovative Arcadia trailer from the Keystone family. Not even available yet to consumers, two of the key people involved in design and manufacturing that unit take us on an exclusive audio factory tour – we kick the tires and open the cupboards, go inside (literally) for a sneak preview of the engineering advances and design philosophy. This candid look (listen?) from factory insiders spills the beans on everything important to an RV shopper … most you won’t find in any brochure or web page!

Listen while you read RVTravel.com, download to your phone for that next trip, and please tell your friends about the most lively, entertaining and informative RV podcast you’ll find on the Internet.

