Have you formed long-lasting relationships through RVing?

When we acquired our first RV, I expected to travel. I hoped to discover interesting places and enjoy new experiences. What I didn’t expect was to form long-lasting relationships through RVing! Now, after several years of traveling with our RV, I can say that the relationships made while “on the road” are some of the best in my entire life! What’s more, these fellow-RVers (even some we met during our first RVing years) still hold an important place in my heart today.

Who, me?

As a self-proclaimed introvert, making new friendships while RVing did not even enter my realm of expectations (more on that here). I knew my outgoing husband would make acquaintances no matter where we traveled. Turns out, both of us met and remain friends with many of the people we got to know in campgrounds, project locations, and even an occasional boondocking experience!

Commonalities

I suppose part of the reason RVing relationships form is because RVers have a lot in common.

RV rigs. Even though we all travel in different styles and models of RVs and may come from vastly different areas of the country, most of us have a lot in common. Just a few of these similarities include important RV “stuff” like white, gray, and black tanks, along with the joy that camping in the great outdoors brings.

Challenges. Something else RVers have in common is the various challenges we all face, like rough roads, RV malfunctions, bad weather, and other troubles that can happen while traveling. The friendships we've made often began because we had a problem with something related to our rig. Many of our RV relationships solidified when other campers generously offered more than their tools and advice—some physically diagnosed and even fixed our RV problems, too!

Gripes. RVers have similar gripes or pet peeves, as everyone else. While there aren't many, the things that bug us tend to really rile us up. Take for example bright lights shining all night through our windows, smoke or noises drifting into our RV after hours, or barking dogs that keep on barking and barking and barking and … well, you probably understand.

Mellow fellow RVers

Age . Many of the long-lasting relationships we’ve made through RVing are with fellow retirees. Being of a certain age means we’ve lived a full life and have learned that people are all pretty much the same when you get right down to it. Money, status, and physical possessions begin to mean less when you’re on the downhill side of life. We no longer feel the need to prove ourselves but are free to be honest—both about our life’s wins as well as losses. This honesty seems to cement friendships much more quickly than those formed earlier in my life.

The great outdoors. We've also enjoyed long-lasting relationships with younger RVers. Somehow, even though they haven't blown out as many birthday candles, they're still easygoing. Maybe living in the great outdoors just does that to a person. The sunshine, fresh breezes, and new sights as we travel help everyone relax and act friendlier somehow.

How about you?

Have you formed long-lasting relationships through RVing? Take the poll and then feel free to comment if you like.

