Along with record-breaking RV sales, and the prospects of even bigger sales in 2022, has come increased competition for a campsite in an RV park or public campground.

One of the most popular weekly columns at RVtravel.com is one that charts the trials and tribulations of finding an available spot for a night. Increasingly, reservations must be made months ahead, even a year ahead. To complicate matters, “bots” are now grabbing available spots and cancellations the minute they occur, complicating matters for RVers frantically trying to find a space.

And so our question for you is, “Is the increasing need to make camping reservations far ahead cramping your style?” In other words, is it more difficult for today to plan and/or your trips than say five years ago?

Please feel free to leave a comment. And, as always, if you are on a slow connection it may take a few moments for the poll to load, so please stand by.