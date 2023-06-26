My husband is impulsive. His “let’s go” attitude often leaves me breathless. That’s because I’m more of a planner. I like to methodically take my time, conduct research, and therefore be prepared. Our differences might have become problematic as we RV around the country, but I discovered the genius of having a “sightseeing bag” always at the ready. Here’s why RVers need a sightseeing bag.

What’s a sightseeing bag?

I was familiar with an RV “Getaway Bag” for use in an emergency. (You can read Nanci Dixon’s great article about it here.) However, the idea of a sightseeing bag was all new to me. A fully prepared sightseeing bag is filled with essentials that you may want or need while away from your RV for a spur-of-the-moment day trip, last-minute tour, or impulsive bike ride.

I prefer my sightseeing bag to be wearable. That way, I have everything within reach and won’t set the bag down and walk off, accidentally leaving it behind. (It’s been known to happen, but let’s move on.)

It’s also best if the sightseeing bag is lightweight because it’s easier to tote around. Items you put into the bag will obviously add weight, so beginning with a lightweight bag just makes sense.

I use my hydration pack as our sightseeing bag. It’s wearable, lightweight, and makes for hands-free water hydration—no need to carry a separate water bottle with me. If you don’t have a hydration pack, just use a carabiner to clip a water bottle to your bag so that it can remain hands-free.

Packing a sightseeing bag

Here are the items I include in my sightseeing bag. I try to find the smallest, most compact iteration of each product. I know the cost is usually higher when purchasing individual packets and smaller sizes, but saving weight is my top priority.

Phone, identification, and cash. My cell phone case features a pocket that easily holds my driver’s license, credit card, and a ten-dollar bill. I like having everything together in one place and bonus! It fits into the waterproof part of my bag!

My cell phone case features a pocket that easily holds my driver’s license, credit card, and a ten-dollar bill. I like having everything together in one place and bonus! It fits into the waterproof part of my bag! Sun protection . We apply sunscreen and lip balm before heading out, but I also take along a small container of each to apply later on, if necessary. We both wear hats and sunglasses that can be clipped to the exterior of the bag if necessary. (Read my important article about protecting yourself from the sun’s harmful rays here.)

. We apply sunscreen and lip balm before heading out, but I also take along a small container of each to apply later on, if necessary. We both wear hats and sunglasses that can be clipped to the exterior of the bag if necessary. (Read my important article about protecting yourself from the sun’s harmful rays here.) Rain gear. Our individual, tightly folded rain ponchos take up very little space inside my pack. We’ve used them for more than rain, however. We’ve used the ponchos to sit on wet grass or a dirty picnic bench, too. I also use a carabiner to fasten a compact umbrella to the outside of my sightseeing bag. We’ve used it for shade from the sun as well as the occasional downpour.

Our individual, tightly folded rain ponchos take up very little space inside my pack. We’ve used them for more than rain, however. We’ve used the ponchos to sit on wet grass or a dirty picnic bench, too. I also use a carabiner to fasten a compact umbrella to the outside of my sightseeing bag. We’ve used it for shade from the sun as well as the occasional downpour. First aid. A small space-saving first aid kit also goes into the sightseeing bag. Along with the usual items, I make sure there are individually wrapped packages of antiseptic wipes, which can clean a cut as well as sanitize hands before eating. I also take along single-dose packets of ibuprofen, acetaminophen, aspirin, antihistamines, anti-diarrheal tablets, and an antacid.

A small space-saving first aid kit also goes into the sightseeing bag. Along with the usual items, I make sure there are individually wrapped packages of antiseptic wipes, which can clean a cut as well as sanitize hands before eating. I also take along single-dose packets of ibuprofen, acetaminophen, aspirin, antihistamines, anti-diarrheal tablets, and an antacid. Critter protection. An open pocket on my sightseeing bag contains bug spray and a personal alarm (emits a piercing 140 dB of noise). These items are easily within reach for quick response in critical situations.

An open pocket on my sightseeing bag contains bug spray and a personal alarm (emits a piercing 140 dB of noise). These items are easily within reach for quick response in critical situations. Snacks. I usually get high protein, low carb choices. I place the snack bars inside a zip seal plastic bag. That way, we can reuse the plastic bag to carry out the snack packaging or other trash generated on our excursion. Always remember to take out whatever you take into nature!

I usually get high protein, low carb choices. I place the snack bars inside a zip seal plastic bag. That way, we can reuse the plastic bag to carry out the snack packaging or other trash generated on our excursion. Always remember to take out whatever you take into nature! Binoculars. We have a small, featherweight set of binoculars that just fit inside my bag. Not only do we use them to watch animals from a safe distance, but I’ve also used them to find a parking spot or see the stage at a pop-up concert!

Yes, my husband is impulsive, but I love him! My sightseeing bag helps me be ready for just about anything because I’m the planner in this RVing duo.

##RVDT2151