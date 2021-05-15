Do you believe there should be “No Campfire” zones in RV parks?

By J.R. Montigel

Do you think it’s a good idea for RV parks to set aside a certain area in their parks where campfires are not permitted? We’re discussed this before at RVtravel.com, but it’s been a few years.

My wife and I have found ourselves in RV parks where the neighbor’s fire pit was as close as 10 feet away from our RV, in some cases our bedroom window. When the wind blew a certain way, the smoke would come right into our RV, making for a very uncomfortable situation. On more than one occasion we have had to close our windows and turn on the air conditioner to keep the air breathable.

We have talked to other RVers who have told us they get severe allergic reactions to wood smoke, and need to be extra careful that they stay where campfires are not allowed.

What do you think? Should RV parks set aside a special “No Campfire” area? Or do you believe that’s not necessary? Please leave a comment.