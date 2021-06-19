Friday, June 18, 2021
Have you already booked a campsite this summer in a National Park?

By Chuck Woodbury
Arches National Park near Moab, Utah. (Julianne G. Crane)

Are you headed off to a National Park this summer with the rig to spend a day or maybe even a week camping in a National Park? We hope you realize before you just head on out that you’ll need a reservation in all but the least popular parks. Alas, America the Beautiful has become America the Crowded, and the chances of pulling into a National Park and easily securing a campsite are about as rare as finding an honest RV salesman. (Okay, we’re just kidding. There are plenty of them; we just need more of the good variety.)

So are you headed off soon to Zion, Yellowstone, Yosemite or Acadia? Do you have your reservations made? That’s what we’d like to know.

Remember, it can take a moment for the poll to load. If you’re on a slow connection, stand by. It’ll be worth the wait. We guarantee it!

