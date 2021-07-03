Friday, July 2, 2021
Lifestyles

Do you plan to attend a fireworks celebration on July 4th?

By RV Travel
0

What are your plans tomorrow night? Will you sit at home just like any other night, or are you headed out to a big fireworks celebration at your local fairgrounds? Or maybe you’ll gather with some neighbors in the RV park to blow off $200 worth of “cheap” fireworks and light a few of those weird little worms that expand as they burn on the sidewalk.

If you’re lucky, maybe you’ll get to attend a fireworks celebration in a small town that you just happen to be in this weekend. That can be a great treat — watching the locals observe their Independence Day rituals. Maybe you can eat a corn dog and some buttered corn on the cob. If you’re really lucky you’ll hear Ethel Merman belting out “God Bless America” over the PA system as the fireworks grand finale sets the sky ablaze!

So what are your plans? Curious minds want to know.

Oh, if you do plan to be out and about — don’t go drinking a lot of Bud Light and then climb behind the steering wheel. That’s very, very bad and dangerous behavior!

