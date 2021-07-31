Friday, July 30, 2021
Friday, July 30, 2021
I'm looking for...
HomeLifestyles
Lifestyles

Did you hire an RV technician or inspector to check your RV before you bought it?

By RV Travel
0

Did you have your current RV thoroughly inspected by a professional technician or inspector before you purchased it?

A lot of RVers who end up with lemons wished they had. It’s true that most RVs, new or used, are fine. Oh, almost all have minor issues that are easily remedied. But others, well …  they can have serious damage or other problems that are not apparent to an untrained eye and can even render an RV unusable.

With a new RV, a dealer is supposed to look the RV over carefully and fix any issues. But often they do not, unintentionally, but sometimes intentionally, letting the RVer deal with the problem and then bring it back to be repaired. That, unfortunately, can sometimes take months.

So what about you, whether you bought your RV new or used. Did you have it inspected professionally? Please leave a comment if you have a “story” about your experience.

Previous articleIf you visit this town, you’re going straight to Hell!
Next article10 Best-selling products from Amazon on RVtravel.com in July

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Follow us!

31,714FansLike
26,243FollowersFollow
66,000SubscribersSubscribe

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.