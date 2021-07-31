Did you hire an RV technician or inspector to check your RV before you bought it?

Did you have your current RV thoroughly inspected by a professional technician or inspector before you purchased it?

A lot of RVers who end up with lemons wished they had. It’s true that most RVs, new or used, are fine. Oh, almost all have minor issues that are easily remedied. But others, well … they can have serious damage or other problems that are not apparent to an untrained eye and can even render an RV unusable.

With a new RV, a dealer is supposed to look the RV over carefully and fix any issues. But often they do not, unintentionally, but sometimes intentionally, letting the RVer deal with the problem and then bring it back to be repaired. That, unfortunately, can sometimes take months.

So what about you, whether you bought your RV new or used. Did you have it inspected professionally? Please leave a comment if you have a “story” about your experience.