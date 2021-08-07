Friday, August 6, 2021
Friday, August 6, 2021
I'm looking for...
HomeLifestyles
Lifestyles

How do you feel about your RV life compared to your expectations before you began?

By RV Travel
0
Reader polls

Now that you’ve been RVing awhile, how do you feel about the lifestyle? Is it everything you dreamed of, or maybe even more rewarding than you ever imagined?

Or are you disappointed? Did you picture yourself camping in the wide open spaces — along the seashore, by a beautiful lake, or in the desert far from another human?

But did it turn out that you’ve spent a whole lot more time holed up in RV parks, squeezed in with dozens, even hundreds of other RVers, with the scenery pretty much reserved to admiring your neighbor’s lawn furniture?

Let’s see what RVtravel.com readers think. Please answer the poll and then leave a comment. Thanks.

Previous articleDear Dave: I have constant problems with my Schwintek slide out. Help!
Next article“The Fire Hydrant Capital of the World,” and other weird “world capitals”

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Follow us!

31,714FansLike
26,265FollowersFollow
66,000SubscribersSubscribe

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.