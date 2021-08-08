Saturday, August 7, 2021
Lifestyles

How long did you dream of owning an RV before first buying one?

By Chuck Woodbury
Did you wake up one day and think “I’m going to buy an RV” and then rush out and buy one before dinner?

Not many people do that (and they are wise), but we all vary in how long we take from the time we get the idea to buy an RV to when we actually sign on the dotted line.

For some, it’s relatively fast — they hear one friend after another boast about their new RV, or maybe they see the alluring TV commercials that make the lifestyle look so incredibly appealing.

But, then, many people spend years and years dreaming of the day when they can get their first RV. “When I retire,” so many say.

What about you? Please leave a comment

