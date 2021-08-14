Is the #1 reason you bought an RV to “be with nature”?

Did you buy your RV to get away from the hustle-bustle of the city to spend time with nature — to camp in a pristine forest, or an ocean beach, or five miles off a paved road in the desert?

Was it about spending time away from the sounds of traffic and the ever-present noise of the city — horns honking, sirens, motorcycles roaring past, kids screaming as they play, garbage trucks dumping trash, neighbors partying?

Did you envision your RV being your magic carpet away from all that? You’d go places where you could be alone, or maybe with close friends. You’d sit by a campfire at night, and then observe a million stars overhead afterwards?

Was it about hiking, maybe fishing, sitting outside your rig with a good book? And then maybe watching a spectacular sunset with a glass of wine in hand?

Is that why you bought your RV? Was that your main reason?

After you respond to the poll, would you take a few minutes and explain your answer? If not to be with nature, why did you buy your RV? Was it to stay in at NASCAR races, or to live in during your retirement years? Or was it to take your kids or grandkids to a Jellystone RV park where they could play on the jumping pillows or spend hours on the water slide?