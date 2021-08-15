Saturday, August 14, 2021
Saturday, August 14, 2021
Has the weather been warmer than normal where you’ve been this summer?

By Chuck Woodbury
Has it been hotter than normal where you’ve been this summer? It sure has in many places. The Seattle-based RVtravel.com staff has never seen the high temps we’ve experienced this summer.

Whether you believe global warning is at fault — and there is massive evidence it is, indeed — there’s no question that at least many parts of the USA, Canada and the rest of the world have heated up.

The L.A. Times reports that the scientific assessment released last week by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or IPCC for short, concludes that thanks to a continued rise in global temperatures we can expect more wildfires, floods, heat waves and water shortages over the next 30 years. That’s a big problem, since the unprecedented rise in extreme events has already been causing massive levels of destruction.

Okay, our poll: What have you observed — hotter temps than normal, the same, or maybe even cooler temperatures? And please try to keep politics out of your comments. Thank you.

Tony
30 minutes ago

We live in a wooded area in the foothills of Northern California. I built this house 31 years ago and typically only need to use the AC unit 2 or 3 times annually as our nights cool down and the whole house fan does the job of cooling everything down into the 60’s, which maintains a cool house all day.

This year it’s not cooling down at night and I believe we have used the AC at least 25 days, just to keep the house in the low 80’s. I’ve never seen anything like this.

