Has the weather been warmer than normal where you’ve been this summer?

Has it been hotter than normal where you’ve been this summer? It sure has in many places. The Seattle-based RVtravel.com staff has never seen the high temps we’ve experienced this summer.

Whether you believe global warning is at fault — and there is massive evidence it is, indeed — there’s no question that at least many parts of the USA, Canada and the rest of the world have heated up.

The L.A. Times reports that the scientific assessment released last week by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or IPCC for short, concludes that thanks to a continued rise in global temperatures we can expect more wildfires, floods, heat waves and water shortages over the next 30 years. That’s a big problem, since the unprecedented rise in extreme events has already been causing massive levels of destruction.

Okay, our poll: What have you observed — hotter temps than normal, the same, or maybe even cooler temperatures? And please try to keep politics out of your comments. Thank you.