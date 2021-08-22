Saturday, August 21, 2021
Lifestyles

Has anyone in your immediate family ever worked at McDonald’s?

By Chuck Woodbury
Did you work at McDonald’s as a teenager, maybe after high school or college? Or have you worked there lately to supplement your retirement income? Or did you work at one of the fast food restaurants any other time in your life?

If you have never worked at McDonald’s how about your spouse or significant other? Or your child – heck, maybe a son or daughter works there right now, or one grew up and bought a franchise?

The book “Fast Food Nation” (a fascinating read) estimates that one in eight Americans has worked at McDonald’s at one time or another. Comedian and talk show host Jay Leno got his start working at McDonald’s. Actress Andie MacDowell worked at a McDonald’s in South Carolina. Billionaire Jeff Bezos worked at the grill at a McDonald’s. “You can learn responsibility in any job if you take it seriously,” Bezos later said about the job. “You learn a lot as a teenager working at McDonald’s. It’s different from what you learn in school. Don’t underestimate the value of that!”

So how about you or a member of your immediate family?

##RVT1014b

 

