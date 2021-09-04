Friday, September 3, 2021
Full-Time RVingLifestyles

How easily could you live in an RV as your only “home”?

By Chuck Woodbury
Reader PollRVs are so comfortable these days that more people than ever have sold or moved out of their permanent “stick” homes to live full time in a recreational vehicle. And now with so much opportunity to work remotely from anywhere, the pace is increasing. Read Tony Barthel’s RV review in yesterday’s RV Daily Tips where he discusses mobile offices in RVs.

Look at the photo below. No, it’s not a traditional home, but a motorhome. In a hour or two, it can be packed up, its slides pulled in, and the residents on their way to a different place — a few miles down the road or a few hundred miles.

How hard would it be for you to live in this? We’ll take a wild guess that 80 to 90 percent of the world’s population would gladly jump at the opportunity, and it would be a huge improvement over where they lived before.

So what about you? How easily would it be for you to live in this (or something similar) as your one and only home?

