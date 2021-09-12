How well has life treated you so far in 2021?

The ongoing pandemic has made life challenging to varying degrees for all of us, but some have had a much harder time than others. What about you? How has 2021 treated you so far despite the pandemic? Have you breezed through, and had a good life, even an exceptional one? Or has it been a challenge?

Please let us know. We hope that many, many of you hung in there without major difficulties. That’s wishful thinking on our part, we know, but we like to think positive.

So it’s time now to vote. And please feel free to leave a comment.