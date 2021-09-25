We produce a podcast every week at RVtravel.com. Gradually, the audience is picking up. But most of you don’t listen.

We know that our 55+ audience is not as familiar with podcasts as younger folks who have enjoyed the programs for years.

At a staff meeting the other day someone asked if we had an idea of whether our audience was even inclined to listen. We know, for example, that some readers don’t even know what a podcast is. ANSWER: It’s like a radio show you can listen to at your convenience — on your computer, smartphone, television and, of course, your radio.

So how about you? Do you listen to podcasts? Or not?

P.S. You can listen to our latest RV Travel Podcast here.