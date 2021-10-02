Friday, October 1, 2021

How long have you been reading the RVtravel.com newsletter?

By Chuck Woodbury
As we celebrate the 20th year of publishing this newsletter, we wonder how long you have been reading it. Are you new or have you been along since when we first published or shortly thereafter?

We asked this same question four years ago. At that time, more than half of you had been reading for five years or longer. We’re guessing there will be a higher percentage of newbies this time around, considering the huge increase of RVers on the road.

We’ll compare results of the two polls and let you know next Saturday.

Remember, it can take a few seconds for the poll to load, so stand by. It will be along.

