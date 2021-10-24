Do you plan to visit Alaska in the next two years with your RV?

Are you studying your Milepost Directory day after day, planning a trip with your RV to Alaska? For many RVers, a trip there along the Alaska Highway is near the top of their bucket lists.

Alas, a lot of those adventurers have had to put their dream trip on hold due to the pandemic. But good news: It appears it’s gradually getting under control, and the freedom to go to and from Alaska through Canada is about to resume once again.

So are you gearing up for a trip, say in the next two years? That’s our question today.