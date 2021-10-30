Do you know the exact height of your RV? We mean the “exact” height, not what’s printed in your owner’s manual.

We’ve all seen photos and videos of RVs losing an air conditioner or even their entire roof by trying to drive under a low bridge. It’s an ugly sight, that’s for sure. And the only way to avoid that happening to you is to know the exact height of your RV — to the inch — and then avoiding taking any chances by trying to squeeze beneath a bridge or overpass that’s too close for comfort.

So what about you? Do you know the exact height of your rig?

Oops!!

Oh, here’s what can happen if you don’t pay attention to bridge height warning signs.