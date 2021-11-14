Have you read John Steinbeck’s “Travels with Charley”?

By Chuck Woodbury

PUBLISHER

Have you read John Steinbeck’s wonderful account of traveling around America with a home-built RV? Many RVers I’ve talked to through the years have told me that reading “Travels with Charley” spurred their sense of wanderlust that ultimately led them to buying an RV and hitting the road.

I have read “Travels with Charley” at least four or five times, and given it as a gift to at least a dozen friends. Along with “Blue Highways,” it inspired me to take up RVing.

In 1962, along with his French poodle, Charley, Steinbeck drives the interstates and the country roads in a home-built truck camper he names Rocinante, dines with truckers, encounters bears at Yellowstone and old friends in San Francisco. Along the way he reflects on the American character, racial hostility, the particular form of American loneliness he finds almost everywhere, and the unexpected kindness of strangers. Some of his experiences you will recognize as similar to those you’ve experienced yourself.

If you have not read the book, it’s available at most large and used bookstores as well as at Amazon in both printed and Kindle editions.

So have you read it?