Will you spend this Thanksgiving with more or fewer people than 20 years ago?

By Chuck Woodbury

Will your Thanksgiving celebration this coming week be bigger than those years ago? In my case, the answer is no. It’s not by choice in my case.

One of the things about getting older is that you lose family members along the way. They die, they move away or become estranged for some reason. That’s what happened to me. My grandparents are long gone, and my parents followed about 12 years ago. In my case I don’t have a slew of cousins, and I have no grandchildren.

But what about you? I know some of you have grandchildren and even great-grandchildren, not to mention siblings close by. Lucky you! You may very well have even bigger gatherings that in years past.

Heck, you may be in the military (thank you), enjoying your celebration with dozens if not hundreds of others.

Please leave a comment after you answer the poll. How will you spend your holiday? Will it be just “the two of you” in your RV, or the entire clan back in the family home, or a whole bunch of fellow RVers at the RV park?