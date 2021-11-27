Friday, November 26, 2021

How likely would you stay more than one night at a location with no internet access of any kind?

By RV Travel
How important is having access to the internet where you camp? Is it a “must have” or an “I don’t care” proposition?

Some RVers are so addicted to social media that they go into withdrawal when they can’t post a photo or report every little thing they’re doing to their adoring fans. Heaven forbid they can’t get an internet connection.

Others, of course, work from their RVs and need access to do their job.

In general, RVers increasingly demand having internet access where they stay, whether it’s free or available for a fee. It could be a matter of an RV park having good Wi-Fi, or it could mean they’ll only stay where there’s cell phone service, where their phone or its hotspot function can connect them with cyberspace.

How about you? Will you stay for longer than a day where you’re on your own, not connected to the outside world? Remember, it can take a few moments for the poll to load if you are on a slow connection.

