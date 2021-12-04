If you accidentally dropped your wallet into an outhouse toilet, would you try to retrieve it?

Okay, we admit this is sort of a gross topic. But when we first asked it years ago, we received a whole bunch of comments. Some readers, we recall, had some very funny responses.

Our publisher, Chuck Woodbury, tells the story about the time he saw a woman run frantically from a Forest Service outhouse, screaming something about her camera falling into the toilet and the messy, stinky sludge below. A bystander asked her if she wanted to get it out. She took about one second to answer, “No,” and that was that. Even if she had managed to retrieve it, it would have been damaged beyond repair.

Please excuse us for this somewhat off-color question.

And now, your response, please? And we would really appreciate it if you left a comment.