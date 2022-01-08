Some people, we could call them extroverts (though sometimes it’s more than that), need to be around people to feel fulfilled. Other people, we can call them introverts, prefer time alone to recharge. Depending on where you fall on the spectrum, it could be extremely difficult, or extremely easy, for you to spend a few days alone.

How easy is it for you to spend a couple of days alone? Say in an isolated area with not much human interaction, if any. After you vote in the poll please leave a comment and explain your answer.