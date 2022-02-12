Friday, February 11, 2022

Do you have a special personal, comfy place in your RV?

By RV Travel
Do you have a special place in your RV where you love to spend more time than elsewhere? Maybe it’s a special chair, or a corner of the sofa. Or perhaps it’s on your bed where you sleep but where you also love to escape to read or watch TV, or simply gather your thoughts.

Or is it outside, under the awning, where you love to spend time breathing the fresh air and idling away the time? Maybe you’re an extrovert who enjoys greeting RVers who walk by to strike up a conversation.

So where is your special place? After responding, please leave a comment to tell us about your special place, and why it’s special.

