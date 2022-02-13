Saturday, February 12, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeReader Polls
Reader Polls

Have you noticed a delay in shipping on your Amazon Prime orders?

By RV Travel
0

Amazon seems to be experiencing shipping delays in some parts of the country. One of our writers is reporting that they’re seeing up to two weeks for delivery, even with an Amazon Prime membership.

Have you noticed a delay in shipping on your Prime orders? If yes, will you please leave a comment telling us about how long that delay was/is and what your experience has been like? We’d appreciate it.

As we’re sure you know, us RVers rely on Amazon for a whole lot of things, especially when we’re out in the middle-o-nowhere.

Previous articleIs this your RV?
Next articleCampground Crowding: First-time campers with lofty expectations are tough on workers

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.