Have you noticed a delay in shipping on your Amazon Prime orders?

Amazon seems to be experiencing shipping delays in some parts of the country. One of our writers is reporting that they’re seeing up to two weeks for delivery, even with an Amazon Prime membership.

Have you noticed a delay in shipping on your Prime orders? If yes, will you please leave a comment telling us about how long that delay was/is and what your experience has been like? We’d appreciate it.

As we’re sure you know, us RVers rely on Amazon for a whole lot of things, especially when we’re out in the middle-o-nowhere.