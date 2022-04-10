Saturday, April 9, 2022

Are you known as someone who “arrives on time”?

By RV Travel
0

When you agree to be somewhere — say, meet a friend for coffee or attend a meeting at work — do you try your best to arrive right at the scheduled time? Do you normally succeed? What would your friends and family say about you if asked about your promptness? Would they say you arrive on time? Or would they say, “Oh, he/she’s always late.”

Let’s face it, we all have friends and family members who are never on time. After awhile, you just give up expecting them to show up promptly so you start inviting them 30 minutes before you really want them to show up: you know whatever time you tell them it’ll be a half an hour after that when they arrive.

Psychologists, at least some of them, say being late is a control thing — the person will dictate when they show up, not you!! You can just wait!

So what about you? Are you known as the type of person who always shows up right on time? Or are you always or most often late? Please feel free to leave a comment.

