Have you ever been stuck in a campground longer than planned due to a mechanical problem?

By RV Travel
It’s an awful feeling: you’re due to leave your campground today, but when you start your engine … nothing happens. It won’t start! You call road service and they tell you the nearest repair shop is 100 miles away and they don’t work on RVs or their engines. And it’s Sunday, which always seems to be the day most problems occur!

Or, another case, you push the button to bring in your slide, and it won’t budge. It’s stuck in its out position, and no matter what you do, you can’t get it in.

This is serious, you think, as you check your watch and see you have 90 minutes before you need to be gone. Your space, after all, in the packed-to-the-gills RV park, is reserved by someone else two hours later. So what the heck do you do?

That’s the topic of today’s poll. If your answer is yes, you have been in this situation, would you please leave a comment about what happened and how you got rolling again?

Remember, the poll can take a few moments to appear if you’re on a slow connection, so stick around just a wee bit and it will show up.

