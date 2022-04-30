How much driving distance (range) would you need before owning an electric RV?

Electric cars are becoming more and more popular. It seems as though just about every major car manufacturer is making one these days. Are electric RVs far behind? Maybe not…

The Tesla Model S Long Range Plus currently has the longest range of all electric vehicles, boasting a range of 405 miles per charge. The average amount an electric car can go on one charge, however, is about 194 miles.

As RVers, 194 miles wouldn’t get us too far…

How much of a range (driving distance) would electric RVs need to have before considering owning one? 300 miles? 500? 700? More than that? Or, would you never consider purchasing an electric RV? Please leave a comment and explain your answer. Thanks!