Would you like to own and operate an RV park if given the opportunity?

If you were given the opportunity to own and operate an RV park, would you?

Notice we don’t give many options in today’s poll. You’ve got to choose between a simple “yes” and a simple “no.” Some of you may say something like, “Sure! If it only had five spaces and it was next to a beautiful waterfall and kids and dogs and campfires weren’t allowed…” It’s just gotta be a “yes” or a “no.” No ifs, ands, or buts!

After you vote, please leave a comment and explain your answer. We’re curious to hear what your reasoning is. Hey, we need more campgrounds out there, so if you answer yes, perhaps it’s something to think about…