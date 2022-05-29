Do you have a “go-to” RV shop or technician who you trust for repair work?

Having a person you know and trust to help you service or maintain your RV is soooo nice. It’s like having a vet you trust with a pet, or a doctor you trust with your child (or heck, even you!). It can be hard finding someone who you think treats your “baby” (pet, kid, RV) right.

Do you have a “go-to” RV shop or technician you use for repair work? If so, will you tell us a little more about it/them in the comments? How long have you been going to them? How did you find them?

If not, perhaps scroll through the comments and find some recommendations. Hopefully there will be someone in your area who is recommended by a fellow RVer—that would be nice!