You’ve probably heard, but we’ll say it again (and again and again): We LOVE Harvest Hosts and Boondockers Welcome.

Each membership program is an affordable way to avoid crowded campgrounds and stay in absolutely gorgeous settings. Camping in a vineyard? Yes, please! Staying on an organic farm? Absolutely! Sleeping next to baby goats? You betcha!

With Harvest Hosts, you can stay at more than 3,590 locations on wineries, breweries, farms and more. With Boondockers Welcome you can stay on beautiful private property at more than 3,000 locations. See why we love them so much?

Are you a member of Harvest Hosts and/or Boondockers Welcome? If so, tell us your favorite place you’ve stayed in the comments—we love hearing about these places!

If you’re not a member (yet), learn more about Harvest Hosts here and Boondockers Welcome here. We can’t recommend them enough!