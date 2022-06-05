Saturday, June 4, 2022

Which do you normally choose, a drive-through campsite or a back-in?

When you choose a campsite online to book (or however you book your sites), do you usually try and book a drive-through campsite or a back-in? Do you have a strong preference either way?

Of course, we’re sure it depends on what kind of RV you have and how easy it is to maneuver, but perhaps there are other reasons, too. Back-in campsites may give you more privacy (sometimes), but drive-through sites may be larger (again, sometimes).

After you vote, please tell us why you answered the way you did. We’d like to hear. Thank you!

