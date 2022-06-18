Friday, June 17, 2022

How likely is it that you will buy an electric car/truck in the next year?

By RV Travel
0

If we asked you this question a year ago (actually, we might have…) your answer may have been different from what it is now. With soaring gas prices (raise your hand if you’re paying more than $6 a gallon now!), an electric vehicle is starting to not seem so bad. Plus, more and more places, including parks and campgrounds, are putting in charging stations.

How likely do you think it is that you’ll buy an electric car or truck within the next year? We’re curious. If gas prices keep increasing, will that change your answer? If not gas prices, what would sway you to buy an electric vehicle? Tell us in the comments below, please.

Keep your political comments to yourself, please.

