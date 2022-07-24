Can you easily get into your RV’s bed with its slides in?

We’ve asked you before if you can access your bathroom and your kitchen with your slides in. Now, let’s see about your bed. If your slides are pulled in, is your bed easily accessible if you want to settle in for the night or just grab a quick nap at a rest area?

We learned from asking about getting to a kitchen or bathroom with slides retracted that it can be difficult or even impossible for some RVers because of the design of their rigs.

So how about you and your RV? And please leave a comment. If you can’t get to your bed with the slides in, is that a big problem for you?

Remember, the poll can load a bit slowly if you are on a slow connection. So stand by.

##RVT1062b