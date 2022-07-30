Camping World RV buyers: How happy are you with your purchase?

Camping World stores are spread across the USA, with new ones popping up every few weeks. The stores are best known historically for their big selection of parts and accessories. In recent years, the sale of RVs have jumped to center stage. Most sold are inexpensive travel trailers, but not exclusively.

RV repair service is also a major focus these days.

CEO Marcus Lemonis claims in his ads, “If you’re not happy, I’m not happy,” which sounds good, but a lot of customers might disagree, wondering if Lemonis even cares. Yet, Camping World has its fans, too.

In this survey, we’re interested in learning from RVers who bought their RV from Camping World: Was it a great experience, an OK experience or a horrible experience?

Whatever your story, would you please take a few minutes after responding to leave a comment?

Remember, if you are on a slow internet connection it can take a few moments for the poll to appear. If so, stand by.