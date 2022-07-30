Saturday, July 30, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeReader Polls
Reader Polls

Camping World RV buyers: How happy are you with your purchase?

By RV Travel
0

Camping World stores are spread across the USA, with new ones popping up every few weeks. The stores are best known historically for their big selection of parts and accessories. In recent years, the sale of RVs have jumped to center stage. Most sold are inexpensive travel trailers, but not exclusively.

RV repair service is also a major focus these days.

CEO Marcus Lemonis claims in his ads, “If you’re not happy, I’m not happy,” which sounds good, but a lot of customers might disagree, wondering if Lemonis even cares. Yet, Camping World has its fans, too.

In this survey, we’re interested in learning from RVers who bought their RV from Camping World: Was it a great experience, an OK experience or a horrible experience?

Whatever your story, would you please take a few minutes after responding to leave a comment?

Remember, if you are on a slow internet connection it can take a few moments for the poll to appear. If so, stand by.

Previous articleRVtravel.com Photo Contest, July 30, 2022
Next articleRV Review: 2022 Wildwood FSX 170SS, a flexible little trailer

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.