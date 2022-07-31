Is your life boring, stimulating or somewhere in between?

Let’s measure the mental state of the millions and millions of RVtravel.com readers. Okay, maybe not millions, but lotsa thousands.

How is your life? Do you wake up each day energized — ready to greet the day with gusto? Or do you wake up, look at the clock and say to yourself, “Heck it’s only 11:30. What’s the point of getting up?”

Well, we hope you’re in Group A. But let’s find out. Let’s see if we RVers are a happy, stimulated bunch, or just the opposite — not too excited about our lives.

Okay, it’s time to answer. Please feel free to leave a comment. If you have a stimulating life, tell us about it. What keeps you energized? Maybe you’ll provide some inspiration to others who aren’t as enthusiastic about their lives and could use a little motivation.

And remember, it may take a few moments for the poll to load if you’re on a slow connection.