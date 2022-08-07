When RVing, do you read mostly printed books or eBooks?

Before eBooks came along, RVers who were avid readers needed to pack along printed books. Each one added additional weight to their RVs, which in some cases could be significant.

Then eBooks came along, most notably Kindle editions from Amazon. It was now possible to have an unlimited library of titles available at any time with a simple download via the internet. Most public libraries offer eBooks as well. Whether you downloaded one book at a time or kept a library of hundreds, the weight was the same — that of the tablet or other device used to read them.

It’s been a long time since we’ve asked readers how they are reading books these days when traveling with their RVs. So our question today is about your own reading habits — printed books or eBooks?

Remember, it can take a few moments for the poll to load if you are on a slow connection. So hang on … it will be along shortly. And, please feel free to leave a comment.