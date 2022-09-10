Friday, September 9, 2022

Do you make your bed every morning?

By RV Travel
0

If you don’t make your bed every morning, you probably want to, but just don’t have the time or energy, right? We get it, making a bed first thing in the morning, well, who really wants to do that (especially when it’s one of those RV corner beds!)?

There are several reasons you should be making your bed every day, whether it be the bed in your RV or the bed in your sticks-and-bricks home. It helps keep your room clean, it’ll help linens and pillows keep their shape, you might sleep better, and it might help you adopt other everyday habits to make you feel better.

Do you make your bed every morning? Why, or why not? Please tell us by voting in the poll below. Leave a comment too, if you’d like.

