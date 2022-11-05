Did you have a Kool-Aid or lemonade stand as a kid?

By Chuck Woodbury

I’ve had a few businesses in my life, but the most profitable was a Kool-Aid stand when I was a kid. Actually, I had many Kool-Aid stands and I believe a lemonade stand on occasion.

It was a great business. The raw materials were free, courtesy of my mother, and no business license was required. Signage was easy to create — some crayons and cardboard, again free, the latter repurposed from a cardboard box. And no rent — just pick a spot along a busy street, unfold a card table and you were ready to go.

My profits — 100 percent of the gross revenue — went into my pocket, with no need to put aside 30 percent for Uncle Sam.

I mowed and watered lawns for neighbors on their summer vacations, too. But I enjoyed the Kool-Aid stand the best.

How about you? Did you have a Kool-Aid or lemonade stand? Or maybe another childhood business? After you respond, please leave a comment.